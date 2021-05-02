RR cruise to 55-run win over SRH

Adv.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) cruised to a 55-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 221, Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris took three wickets each as SRH were restricted to 165 for eight wickets in 20 overs.

Earlier, Jos Buttler scored his maiden T20 century to help Rajasthan Royals (RR) score 220 for three wickets. RR got to the mammoth score largely due to Buttler’s 124 off 64 balls and his second-wicket partnership with captain Sanju Samson. The pair put up 150 runs off 88 balls with Samson scoring 48 off 33.

Brief scores: RR 220/3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 124, Sanju Samson 48; Rashid Khan 1/24) vs SRH 165/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 31, Jonny Bairstow 30; Mustafizur Rahman 3/20, Chris Morris 3/29)

–IANS

rkm/