RR move to sixth, KKR slip to eighth in points table

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) moved up to sixth position in the points table after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday night.

KKR, meanwhile, were pushed to the bottom of the points table from seventh earlier.

While RR have the same points (4) as Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, they are behind the two franchises on net run rate (NRR).

KKR are on two points like seventh-placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but they are behind them on NRR.

Interestingly, before the start of Saturday’s match, the Sanju Samson-led RR were in eighth position. They have also improved their NRR from -1.011 to -0.681.

KKR, on the other hand, saw their NRR move to -0.675 from -0.700.

SunRisers, who have slipped one place to seventh spot, have an NRR of -0.228.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued to remain on top of the IPL table with four wins in four matches.

The perfect start has helped them reach eight points. Their NRR of +1.009 is a shade lower than Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) +1.142 but they remain ahead of the Chennai franchise on points. CSK have six points from four matches, having won three and lost one, and sit in second place.

CSK are tied on six points with third-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) but their NRR remains the best in the league thus far. CSK have an NRR of +1.142 while DC’s NRR is +0.426.

Mumbai Indians are in fourth spot with four points and an NRR of -0.032, Punjab Kings are in fifth place with four points and an NRR of -0.428.

