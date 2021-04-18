RR up against rejuvenated CSK (Preview: Match 12)

Adv.

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Both Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won one game and lost one. It is only the net run rate that puts CSK (0.616) ahead of RR (0.52) on the points table.

Importantly, both are coming of a win in their previous match. While CSK were clinical in their dismissal of Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning with plenty of overs to spare, Rajasthan Royals faced hiccups before the league’s most expensive player ever, Chris Morris saw them through a tough phase against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The focus will be on pace bowler Deepak Chahar who had rocked the PBKS top order. His ability to move the ball got accolades from even the Indian team coach Ravi Shastri who tweeted his appreciation.

Adv.

RR will have to handle him well on a Wankhede Stadium pitch that has helped seamers.

Chahar’s battle with RR skipper Sanju Samson will hold key. Samson likes to go after the bowling but there have been occasions, like in the last match, when a bit of movement has troubled him like in the last match against Delhi Capitals when Kagiso Rabada had him caught in slips.

RR will have to bat well considering that their bowling is a bit weak due to the absence of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. Both the Englishmen are injured and a lot will again depend on Chris Morris’s all-round performance. Morris will have to bat well as well as bowl well.

Adv.

Squads: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain/wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M. Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

–IANS

Adv.

kh/rkm/rt