Rublev enters semi-finals of Halle Open tennis

Halle (Germany), June 19 (IANS) Russia’s Andrey Rublev beat seasoned pro and local star Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6(4), 6-2 in 81 minutes to enter the semi-finals of Halle Open tennis on Friday.

Rublev, ranked No. 7 in ATP rankings, will next meet Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili, who defeated Lloyd Harris 6-4, 7-6(5).

In another quarter-final match, Felix Auger-Aliasssime needed just 59 minutes crush American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 and enter the semi-finals.

The Canadian Auger-Aliasssime will next face French Ugo Humbert, who beat American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4.

“I am happy with my performance to reach the semi-finals for the first time,” said Rublev, who entered his sixth ATP Tour semi-finals of the year.

“The first set was really tough. He was 3-0 up in the tie-break and I came back, which was the key. After the first set, I think he mentally went down and I was pumped up. I hit a couple of good returns in the first game of the second set.”

