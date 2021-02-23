ADVERTISEMENT
Ruhan scores upset win at KSLTA u-14 Talent Series tennis

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Ruhan Komandur came through three qualifying rounds to make it to the main draw. On Monday, he shocked fifth seed Mohammed Zaahir Salar to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the KSLTA under-14 Talent Series tennis tournament.

Ruhan made a super comeback after losing the first set in a tie-breaker at four before winning the next two sets at identical score of 6-4 at the KSLTA courts.

In the other upset results of the day, qualifier Paul Charan scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory over seventh seed Lethaeesh Kombila while Kristo Babu beat the eighth seed Anish Sharma 6-2, 7-5.

In the girls’ category, all eight seeds advanced to the last 16 stage by registering easy wins. The march of the seeds was led by the top seed Zynah Amber Salar who brushed aside the challenge of Qualifier Aahida Singh 6-3, 7-5.

Results (1st Round):

Boys U-14: 1-Shourya Bhattacharya bt Atharva Mishra 0-6, 6-2, 6-2; Suman Saksham bt Aahil Ayaz 7-6 (5), 6-0; Sarran Prakaash bt Anirudh Palaniswamy 6-0, 6-1; 6-Venkatesh Subramanya bt Q-M Diganth 6-4, 6-2; 4-Abhishek Subramania bt Gaurav Sumuki 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5); Gandharva Kothapalli bt Q-Ranveer Pannu 6-3, 6-1; Srikar Doni bt Q-Mohammad Ayaan 6-1, 6-3; Kristo Babu bt 8-Aneesh Sharma 6-2, 7-5; Rajesh Kaushik bt Arihant Kaul 6-4, 7-5; Q-Anant Krishnan bt Yale Channamallikarjun 6-3, 6-1; 2-Siva Prasath K (TN) bt Nikith Korishetti 6-2, 6-1. Q-Ruhan Komandur bt 5-Mohammed Zaahir Salar 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 3-Kshitij Kshitij bt Suresh Kumar Nihaar 6-1, 6-1; Q-Paul Charan bt 7-Lethaeesh Kombila 6-4, 6-4

Girls U-14: 1-Zynah Amber Salar bt Q-Aahida Singh 6-3, 7-5; Saanvi Misra bt Aylin Miriam Cornelio 6-1, 6-0; Jeevika Chennabyregowda bt Aditi Ranga 6-2, 6-2; 5-GD Meghana bt Arzan Khorikiwal 7-5, 6-3; 4-Sangita Raman bt Dharani Sreenivasa 6-4, 6-0; Q-Shreenithi Choudhary bt Sarah Louise Gomes 7-5, 6-3; Q-Disha Khandoji bt Tulip Chauhan 6-1, 6-0; 8-Umam Ahmad bt Q-Tara Nittur 6-2, 6-0; 6-Anvi Punaganti bt Lavanya Tiwari 6-0, 6-4; Kaviya Saravanan (TN) bt Q-Archisha Ghosh 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; Kashvi Sunil bt Q-Padmiti Samrudhi 7-6 (1), 6-1; 3-Sushmita Ravi bt VG Kasturi 6-1, 6-0; 7-Sanskriti Santosh bt Q-Shreyansi Gheware 6-3, 6-1; Jia Singh bt Vanishka Borkar 6-2, 6-3; Q-Thanu Vishwas bt Yashika Sridhara 6-1, 6-0; 2-Snigdha Kanta bt Harshita Gogineni 6-0, 6-0

LATEST UPDATES

