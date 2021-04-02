Rupinder looking to regain rhythm in Argentina

ADVERTISEMENT

Buenos Aires, April 2 (IANS) Rupinder Pal Singh will be returning to the competitive hockey for the first time, since September 2019, and the ace drag-flicker said he will be looking to regain his rhythm during the Argentina tour.

The Indian team is currently in Buenos Aires where they will face Argentina in the Pro League on April 11 and 12, apart from playing four other practice matches.

“I am super excited to play against the Olympic Champions. It’s been a very long break from competitive hockey. My last overseas tour was in September 2019 when we played in Antwerp, Belgium,” he recalled.

Rupinder had missed out on India’s tour of Europe, where they faced Great Britain and Germany, due to a hamstring injury.

“It was unfortunate that I missed India’s previous tour to Europe. I had worked really hard and was looking forward to playing against Germany and Great Britain, but I injured my hamstring one week before the team left. It was very disappointing for me personally,” said Rupinder.

During the Pro League matches last year, Rupinder scored five goals in six matches.

“I was in good nick last year. Now against Argentina, it will be all about finding that rhythm back. It is important to play simple hockey, as chief coach Graham Reid always says and not do anything too dramatic. Focus will be on basic skills, strong defence, good on-field communication and coordination with each other,” he said.

India will play their first practice match against Olympic Champions Argentina on Tuesday.

–IANS

