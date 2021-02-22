ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Rupinderpal, Varun, Manpreet to miss hockey tour to Europe

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Seasoned defenders Rupinderpal Singh and Varun Kumar have been dropped from European tour of the national men’s hockey team as they are going through rehabilitation, an official familiar with the development said on Sunday.

“Kumar has an ankle problem while Singh is also unfit,” the official added.

Former skipper Manpreet Singh too will miss the tour, though due to personal reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The national team of 22 players and six support staff are leaving for their first international tour after nearly 12 months as the Covid pandemic had disrupted the global and domestic competition.

The national team will play a series of matches against Germany and England during the 17-day European tour. India will play Germany on February 28 and March 2. The national team will then travel to Antwerp, Belgium, to play against England on March 6 and March 8.

India last played Australia during the Hockey Pro League matches held in Bhubaneswar in February last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to go to Europe. We are looking forward to having our first competitive matches in just over 12 months. Playing against powerhouse teams like Germany and England will provide us with great competition and help immensely in our FIH Hockey Pro League and Olympic Games preparation. Playing any top 10 ranked team is always a great experience for the team,” national team coach Graham Reid had said earlier.

–IANS

nns/qma/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik wins show
Next articleShourya top seeded in second event of KSLTA jr tennis tour
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

A stunning chandelier adds beauty to a makeshift boxing ring

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A gorgeous chandelier hangs from the ceiling, right in middle of the ground-floor lobby of the hotel...
Read more
Sports

2nd Khelo India varsity games to be held in Karnataka

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) The second Khelo India University Games would be held in Karnataka later this year, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijju...
Read more
Sports

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach McDonald leaves, Penney joins

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jaipur, Feb 21 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals on Sunday announced that they have parted ways their Head Coach Andrew McDonald and that Trevor Penney has...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Shourya top seeded in second event of KSLTA jr tennis tour

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Shourya Bhattacharya has been handed the No.1 seed in the boys' category of the second event on the KSLTA...

Goa stay in top four race, Bengaluru's chances end

A stunning chandelier adds beauty to a makeshift boxing ring

South Africa T20 Challenge: Erwee, Petersen give Dolphins 3rd win

2nd Khelo India varsity games to be held in Karnataka

Rajasthan Royals Head Coach McDonald leaves, Penney joins

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021