Russell's 45 not out takes KKR to 154/6 vs DC

Ahmedabad, April 29 (IANS) Andre Russell’s 27-ball unbeaten 45 helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) score 154/6 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday night.

KKR were in danger of getting restricted to a below-par total. They were 109 for six in 16.2 overs. However, Russell’s innings, comprising four sixes and two fours, took the team through to a total with which they can compete.

The Kolkata franchise began well, reaching 73 for two after 10 overs. The platform was set for the batsmen to score big. However, two quick wickets in the 11th over, bowled by spinner Lalit Yadav, pegged them back.

A couple of overs later, opener Shubman Gill followed for 43 (38 balls).

Russell and Kartik then set about resurrecting the innings before the West Indian opened up.

He took 11 runs off the 18th over bowled by Avesh Khan, 18 runs in the 19th bowled by Kagiso Rabada and 13 in the 20th bowled by Avesh.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 154/6 in 20 overs (A Russell 45 not out, S Gill 43, L Yadav 2/13, A Patel 2/32) vs Delhi Capitals.

–IANS

kh/