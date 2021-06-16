Russia edge out Finland 1-0 for first win in Euro 2020

Adv.

St. Petersburg (Russia), June 16 (IANS) Russia wrapped up their first win in Group B of Euro 2020, beating Finland by a solitary goal from Aleksey Miranchuk here on Wednesday.

Finland started their second group game at a fast pace with Joel Pohjanpalo almost scoring five minutes into the match but the striker was flagged offside.

Russia took some time to settle down but once they took the lead through Miranchuk — who benefitted from Artyom Dzyuba’s good build-up work before curling the ball past goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky – the host started dictating terms, reports Xinhua.

Russia should have scored more goals but Rifat Zhemaletdinov and Daler Kuzyaev failed to finish the job.

With this result, Belgium (3 points) continue to top the Group B standings, followed by Finland (3 points) Russia (3 points). Denmark are yet to open their account.

–IANS

akm/qma