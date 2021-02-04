Ruthless Real Kashmir put six past helpless Indian Arrows

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) Real Kashmir put in a ruthless attacking display as they mauled Indian Arrows 6-0 in the I-League on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium. A brace from Dipanda Dicka, followed by strikes from Lukman Adefemi, Haroon Amiri, Chesterpoul Lyngdoh, and Danish Farooq helped Real Kashmir rout the developmental team of the national football body.

Kashmir made just one change from their goalless draw against Gokulam Kerala FC, as head coach David Robertson brought in Farhan Ganai for Danish Farooq. Indian Arrows, who fell to a narrow defeat to Chennai City FC, made two changes, as coach Venkatesh Shanmugam started with Sajad Hussain Parray and Abdul Hannan.

The first chance of the game fell to Mason Robertson in the second minute itself. However, his volley hardly troubled the Indian Arrows goalkeeper Zahid Hussain Bukhari. Three minutes later, Robertson was at the end of Samuel James Lyndoh’s cross, but he could not direct his effort on target.

David Robertson’s side came knocking again in the 10th minute. Lukman had an opening, but he skied his volley after Bukhari failed to clear his lines. Real Kashmir had another chance with Dipanda Dicka, but the Cameroon attackers curled effort went wide.

After a surge of attacks from Real Kashmir, the Arrows slowly got into the game, and put up a fight. They finally broke out and threatened the Real Kashmir goal in the 18th minute, but forward Fela’s weak shot was easily saved by Real Kashmir goalkeeper Mithun Samantha. Most of Real Kashmir’s chances kept coming in from long balls and corners.

Minutes after the water break, Mason Robertson wasted another opportunity to break the deadlock. The Kashmir captain broke past three defenders, before releasing a low strike, only to be denied by the Arrows keeper. Kashmir then went ahead in the 42nd minute.

Pratesh Shirodkar stole the ball off Brijesh Giri. Farhan Ganai then launched a long ball forward and Sajad failed to clear his line. Dipanda Dicka pounced on the bouncing ball and headed it before the oncoming Bukhari to open the scoring.

The Arrows regrouped and won a corner a minute before the half-time break. However, Parthib Gogoi’s floated cross hardly troubled Mithun’s goal, and David Robertson’s side went into the break with a one goal lead.

Arrows’ resistance held up until the 51st minute when Afefemi scored Real Kashmir’s second of the match after which the floodgates opened. Amiri scored 10 minutes later after which Dicka made it 4-0 for Kashmir. Arrows then conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes to complete the rout.

–IANS

rkm/qma