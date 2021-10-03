Ruturaj's century was simply brilliant: Dhoni

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has said that Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century against Rajasthan Royals will not get “brushed under the carpet” just because his side had lost the game, adding that it was only because of the “brilliant knock” that the three-time champions got to 189.

Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 101 off 60 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and despite the huge effort from the batsman, CSK lost by seven wickets with 15 balls remaining.

“I think initially it (ball) was stopping a bit, which we saw with their wrist spinners. As the innings progressed, it started coming on well, Rutu’s was an outstanding knock. When you lose the game, it can get brushed under the carpet but it was a brilliant knock. He batted very well to get us up to 190,” Dhoni said in the post-match presentation.

CSK have already qualified for the play-offs with 18 points along with Delhi Capitals but the loss on Saturday broke the four-match winning streak of the three-time champions.

“The batsmen need to assess quickly what a good score is. In T20s, you tend to go hard and then realise it’s not a 160-180 wicket. They’ve done it well, assessed really well and didn’t let the pressure get to the middle order,” he added.

Ruturaj, who became the highest run scorer in this IPL 2021 with 508 runs averaging nearly 51, said his focus is on timing the ball.

“It was a slow wicket at the start, as the game progressed it got better,” he said after picking up the ‘Player of the Match’ award. “It was important for one of the batters to stay till the 14th over. I am working on timing the ball really well and trying to maintain my shape. It has worked for me.

“Right from when I started playing cricket, I have relied on timing. Being in the CSK dressing room, I got to learn a lot. I got to know some routines which was a very good learning curve for me. Didn’t dream about getting a hundred. But I would have loved to be on the winning side.”

