SA batters taking responsibility meant they valued their wicket: Elgar

Cape Town, Jan 15 (IANS) South Africa batters taking responsibility ahead of the second match at the Wanderers meant valuing their wicket a lot more, reckons captain Dean Elgar.

After the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion, where South Africa couldn’t cross 200 in both innings and lost by 113 runs, the hosts came back strongly to chase 240 and 212 twice to win the three-match series against India 2-1. It was also the fifth time South Africa won a series after being 1-0 behind.

“It’s the guys taking the responsibility, that ties into the conversations I had with the team prior to the second game. Guys taking responsibility meant they valued their wicket a lot more. Soft dismissals and lapse of concentration are kinds of errors which hinder your series and ultimately got us loss in the first game. I am very, very happy that the guys responded well and responded to what’s being given to them and have to fulfil those roles, especially from a batting point of view,” said Elgar in the virtual press conference.

“It just shows the characters within out set-up and are willing to learn still. They don’t play with ego, which is a great thing for me. Being able to speak to them openly knowing that they will take on board and it will be constructive chats. Ultimately, it’s them taking a lot more responsibility, respecting their batting positions and valuing their wicket lot more,” added Elgar.

Talking about the highs and lows in the series for the hosts, Elgar remarked, "I think there were so many lows with regards to the first game. Losing the first game of a home Test series is never ideal. I think it's a South African trait that you always start slow and almost have to be 1-0 down to actually wake up and realise that our backs are against the wall.

“Lows will be the few little disciplined things on-field that we needed to rectify. Giving extras was something that was a massive concern for me. Luckily, that didn’t bite us on the back side. I think I will take a few days to actually sit down and break everything up to reflect and try to be better in those areas.”

But it was the bounce-back ability of South Africa which delighted Elgar.

“The guys responded beautifully to that. Highs are obviously the performances of Keegan (Petersen), Marco Jansen, KG (Kagiso Rabada), Lungi (Ngidi) at times brought his part as well. Guys like Temba showed a great lot of qualities with regards to batting, composure, calm and gave you a peace of mind knowing that he is at the crease and things are under control and will be okay.”

Amongst the gains for the Proteas was the emergence of Jansen, who picked 19 wickets in his debut Test series at an average of 16.47. Jansen, brought in for an injured Anrich Nortje, was impressive in taking the wickets of the Indian batters on a consistent rate after his figures of 1/69 in the first innings at Centurion.

Elgar was understandably happy with the all-rounder’s show in the series.

“He was always a bit of a doubtful selection with regards to if he will play in the final eleven. With the attributes he has, the strengths, his tall height and can bowl at 135 and a lot quicker than how old he is, which is huge strength for him. His bounce, presence and intimidation he has without saying a word, is a massive strength.”

The 34-year-old Elgar signed off by predicting Jansen to be a big asset for South Africa in future.

“I see him going in only one direction and that is up. Hopefully, he understands and respects what he has achieved throughout this Test series because his career has come along in a massive nature. He was brilliant for us, first Test series against India can be daunting for a guy. He tends to operate in a little bit more of mature manner.

“He’s only 21 years old but the way he conducts himself on the field, speaks and communicates with me is one of someone who’s played quite a few Tests and has been around for quite a few years, which is another great attribute to have as a young player. He is also a great team man and always ready to have a laugh with the guys. I don’t think he takes himself seriously, which is a tick in the right box and would like to think that he has a bright future for South Africa.”

–IANS

nr/akm