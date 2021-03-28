ADVERTISEMENT
SA Domestic Series final: Erwee hits ton before Titans hit back

By Glamsham Bureau
Durban, March 27 (IANS) Sarel Erwee scored his ninth century to help the Hollywoodbets Dolphins share honours with the Momentum Multiply Titans on what was effectively the first day of the four-day Domestic Series final here on Saturday.

Only 10 overs had been possible on the first two days as rain, poor light, and a wet outfield took its toll. However, 77 overs were sent down on the third day — a period in which the home side managed to reach 258 for seven at Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium.

That was thanks to Erwee, who struck exactly 100 (192 balls, 14 fours), and 74 (137 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) from captain Marques Ackerman. The pair put on 135 together, but after they departed, there was not much else to speak of for the hosts.

Debutant Kyle Simmonds (2/95) and fellow spinner Neil Brand (2/18) were the main threat for the Titans, with seamers Okuhle Cele (1/40) and Dayyaan Galiem (1/50) also excellent.

The performance of the bowlers, especially with the older ball late on, helped the visitors drag themselves back into a match that become a three-day affair due to the weather.

And the Titans will be happy with the way they ended it after a period in which they looked like they were being batted out of it.

Following a 90-minute delay at the start due to a wet outfield, the Dolphins resumed on 31 for one and quickly lost Keegan Petersen to Galiem for 16.

But Erwee and Ackerman combined for a key third-wicket partnership in which the former completed his second ton of the season and also took his aggregate for 2020/21 past the 500-run mark. The latter also went on to post his highest score of the term as their side was cruising on 182 for two.

Even after Erwee departed to Simmonds, Khaya Zondo (21) helped add 38 for the next wicket to take the score to 220 for three.

However, Simmonds struck again, before Zondo fell to a poor stroke off Thando Ntini (1/28).

Brand then bagged two wickets, leaving the Dolphins hanging on at the close through Ruan de Swardt (18) and Prenelan Subrayen (0).

