SA Emerging Women's squad for Zimbabwe announced

Pretoria, May 12 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a 16-member Emerging Womens squad that will tour Zimbabwe from May 18 to 26 for a five-match one-day series.

The squad will come together in Pretoria on May 15 before flying to Bulawayo, where they will play their first match at the Queens Sports Club on May 18.

Coached by Dinesha Devnarain, the Emerging Women will be looking for a much better showing following their tour to Bangladesh a month ago, where they lost four of their five matches. The last match was cancelled due to the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh and the team flew back.

“We are really pleased with the talent we’ve been able to assemble for this tour and the players have benefitted from the insights of our management team,” said Devnarain.

“Our goal is to continue to work with this group of ladies with more face-to-face sessions scheduled and also raise the performance level against a competent Zimbabwe Women side. We’ve had enough time to reflect on our tour of Bangladesh and many in the squad will be looking to improve massively on that performance.”

SA Emerging Women’s squad: Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker and Jade de Figueredo

–IANS

akm/qma