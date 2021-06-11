Adv.
SA fast bowlers skittle out West Indies for 97

By Glamsham Bureau
Gros Islet (St Lucia), June 10 (IANS) Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on Thursday captured his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket and Anrich Nortje took four to help South Africa bowl out West Indies for 97 – their lowest total against the visitors – on the opening day of the first Test here.

Only five West Indies batsmen reached doubles figures, with Jason Holder’s 20 (41 balls, 3x4s) being the top score at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Ngidi bagged five for 19 while Nortje took four for 35. Kagiso Rabada, another fast bowler, captured other wicket.

