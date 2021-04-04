SA fined for slow over-rate in 1st ODI against Pak

ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg, April 4 (IANS) South Africa were on Sunday fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI held two days ago.

“Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after South Africa was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration,” said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“Captain Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the ICC further said.

