ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

SA name squads, keep IPL-bound stars out of T20Is vs Pak

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg, March 18 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) named their limited overs squad for the home series against Pakistan keeping in mind the Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments of some of their players.

Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Anrich Nortje have been picked in the squad for the three ODIs that will be held between April 2-7 but have been left out of the squad for the four T20 Internationals which will be played between April 10-16.

The IPL begins on April 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams,” said a statement from Cricket South Africa while clarifying why the five have not been picked in the T20I side.

There are recalls for batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the ODI squad to play Pakistan. The pair last appeared in 2019 and have since had to overcome injuries to contest for places in white-ball cricket.

All-rounder Wihan Lubbe and fast bowler Lizaad Williams have received maiden call-ups to the Proteas side. Lubbe has been included in the T20 squad while Williams has been named in both the ODI and T20 squads.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/kr

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMumbai schools score big win in women sub-junior hockey
Next articleSharath Kamal first Indian to qualify for Olympics TT
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

4th T20I: India post challenging 185/8

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) Debutant Suryakumar Yadav's 31-ball 57 and Shreyas Iyer's 37 (off 18 balls) helped India post their highest total of...
Read more
Sports

Pacers, Yadav help India square T20I series

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) Pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/30) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) put in an inspirational performance, using change of pace to...
Read more
Sports

Coaches seek leeway for players as BCCI suspends junior events

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The BCCI's decision to postpone age-group tournaments - possibly a suspension this year - due to Covid-19 has...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mumbai Saga Movie Review: Action Packed Crowd Pleaser

Jatin Pandit releases first non-film single ‘Dhadakte rehna’

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jatin Pandit, one half of the now-disbanded composer duo Jatin-Lalit, releases his first non-film single, 'Dhadakte rehna' on Friday

Wayne Brady on co-parenting with ex-wife

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Wayne Brady has opened up about co-parenting with his wife Mandie on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Kate Garraway hopes her husband can promote their docu-film

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
TV show host Kate Garraway hopes her husband, author Derek Draper, is well enough to promote their documentary, 'Finding Derek', together.

4th T20I: India post challenging 185/8

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) Debutant Suryakumar Yadav's 31-ball 57 and Shreyas Iyer's 37 (off 18 balls) helped India post their highest total of...

Miffed Kohli calls for radical change in umpire's soft signal (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 19 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed disappointment over the third umpire's call that led to the dismissal of...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates