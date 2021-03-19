SA name squads, keep IPL-bound stars out of T20Is vs Pak

ADVERTISEMENT

Johannesburg, March 18 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) named their limited overs squad for the home series against Pakistan keeping in mind the Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments of some of their players.

Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller and Anrich Nortje have been picked in the squad for the three ODIs that will be held between April 2-7 but have been left out of the squad for the four T20 Internationals which will be played between April 10-16.

The IPL begins on April 9.

“In terms of an agreement between CSA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), those players awarded Indian Premier League (IPL) contracts will be released early to join their respective teams,” said a statement from Cricket South Africa while clarifying why the five have not been picked in the T20I side.

There are recalls for batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the ODI squad to play Pakistan. The pair last appeared in 2019 and have since had to overcome injuries to contest for places in white-ball cricket.

All-rounder Wihan Lubbe and fast bowler Lizaad Williams have received maiden call-ups to the Proteas side. Lubbe has been included in the T20 squad while Williams has been named in both the ODI and T20 squads.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

–IANS

kh/kr