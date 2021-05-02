SA pacer Coetzee replaces Livingstone in RR squad

Adv.

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) have signed South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as replacement for England’s Liam Livingstone for the remainder of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-armer Coetzee has played eight T20 matches so far and has taken nine wickets at an average of 23.33 in the format. He has represented his country in two editions of the under-19 World Cup.

The 20-year-old has also picked 10 wickets in six List A games (domestic one-dayers) and 24 wickets in six first-class matches.

RR have only four overseas players left in their squad — Chris Morris, David Miller, Mustafizur Rahman and Jos Buttler. Livingstone had left the franchise and returned home in England due to bubble fatigue. Andrew Tye left for home due to fear of getting locked out of Australia. Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer aren’t playing due to injuries.

Rajasthan Royals’ next encounter is against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.