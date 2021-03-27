ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Former India batsman and captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Former India batsman and captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19. “I’ve tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” wrote Tendulkar on twitter on Saturday.

The tweet has a note that reads:

I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.

I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take care all of you.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTendulkar tests positive for Covid, family negative (Ld)
Next articleCall before you comment on me: Bairstow to Gavaskar
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 -- the virus that causes...
Read more
Sports

ODI Super League: India in 8th spot, but no worries

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) India are languishing at eighth position in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after the...
Read more
Sports

A do-or-die Olympic qualifying battle for Indian rowers: Coach

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, March 27 (IANS) When the nine-member national team competes in the upcoming World Rowing Asian Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Miley Cyrus sparks romance rumours after night out with Yungblud

Why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) Ever thought why cold induces tooth pain and hypersensitivity? Researchers have uncovered odontoblasts, the cells that form a...

Apple releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 with Webkit security fix

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 27 (IANS) Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.4.2, iPadOS 14.4.2 and the company issued an advisory to users to...

Cancer drug lessens toxicity of protein from SARS-COV-2

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 27 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified the most toxic proteins made by SARS-COV-2 -- the virus that causes...

Musk's Starlink in talks with UK to solve broadband problems: Report

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 27 (IANS) Elon Musk's satellite broadband company Starlink is in talks with the UK government to provide connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.The Starlink...

Dia Mirza poses with step-daughter in Maldivian vacay pic

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Male, March 27 (IANS) Dia Mirza is in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, on their first vacation post wedding...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates