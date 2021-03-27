Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Former India batsman and captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19. “I’ve tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” wrote Tendulkar on twitter on Saturday.

The tweet has a note that reads:

I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.

I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take care all of you.