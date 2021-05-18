Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join team on May 24

Adv.

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha reached Kolkata on Monday night after recovering from Covid-19 and is now fit and available for selection to the India squad. The 36-year-old will be joining the Indian team in quarantine in Mumbai on May 24.

Saha, who has played 38 Tests and effected 103 dismissals, had been picked in the India squad for the tour of England subject to fitness after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) this month.

“He is keeping fine. He returned home to Kolkata (from Delhi) on Monday night. He will be joining the team on May 24,” a source in the know of things told IANS.

Saha, who is a reserve wicketkeeper with the Indian team behind Rishabh Pant, was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in Delhi when he got infected with Covid-19.

While the remaining members of the team dispersed, he had to stay back in New Delhi to serve quarantine.

The Indian team leaves for England on June 2 from Mumbai in a charter flight.

India play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 and then play five Test matches against England in August-September.

–IANS

kh/akm