SAI Academy, Naval Tata Centre in sub-junior women's hockey final

Bhubaneswar, March 24 (IANS) Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre on Wednesday stormed into the final of the 1st Sub-Junior Women’s Academy National Championship with remarkable victories here.

In the first semi-final encounter, SAI Academy held their nerves to register a thrilling 4-3 win in the shootout against Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, following a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the regulation time. SAI Academy’s two goal scorers of the nail-biting contest were Kirti (41st minute) and captain Sonam (57th) who led their team’s fightback after Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy had taken the lead twice through a brace from their skipper, Bhumiksha Sahu (9th, 49th).

In the second semi-final match, hosts Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre romped to a clinical 8-0 win against RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. Ashima Rout (3rd, 41st, 48th, 54th) scored four goals while captain Munmuni Das scored two goals (9th, 26th), and Babyrani Sandam (44th) and Priya Toppo (52nd) scored a goal each to help the team continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The third-place match between Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and RoundGlass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will begin at 4.30 pm while the final will start at 6.30 pm.

