World Sports

SAI Academy win Junior Women's Academy hockey title

By Glamsham Bureau
Bhubaneswar, March 26 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy registered a thrilling 2-1 win over Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the final of the 1st Junior Women’s Academy National Championship.

In the third place match, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 5-1.

Both teams entered the final with a 100 per cent win record in the competition. SAI Academy got off to a quick start in the final, with Sanjna Horo giving her team the lead in the seventh minute of the first quarter.

Sanjna then doubled her tally and gave her team a 2-0 lead when she found the back of the net in the 23rd minute. Yogita Verma got one goal back for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the 25th minute to set up a nail-biting contest in the second half.

SAI Academy retained their one goal advantage and saw out the remainder of the match to become the champions.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) 5-1 to clinch third place.

Taranpreet Kaur gave Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. However, the home side Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre rallied together to score up five goals from that point onwards, with goals from Captain Jyoti Chhatri (21st minute, 48th), Tanu Kishan (28th, 38th) and Kamla Singh (31st).

–IANS

qma/

