SAI Academy win sub-junior women's academy hockey title

By Glamsham Bureau
Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Academy defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre 5-4 via penalty shootout, after both teams were locked at 2-2 in regulation time, to clinch the 1st Sub-Junior Women Academy National Championship here on Thursday.

SAI Academy put up a remarkable fight back in the regulation time. The team twice came from behind to deny the hosts a victory in the 60 minutes as captain Sonam (38th minute) and Kirti (55th) scored goals for them. Host Tata hockey centre team took the lead twice through goals from Preet Aman Kaur (8th) and Priya Toppo (42nd).

After being locked again 4-4 in the shootout, it was Puja Sahoo who scored the winning goal for SAI Academy in sudden death to help her team win the championship.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 8-0 to finish third. Swati (28th, 33rd, 38th, 57th) smashed four goals while captain Bhumiksha Sahu (36th, 45th) bagged a fine brace. Huda Khan (46th) and Sneha Patel (60th) also scored a goal each in what was a dominant win for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

Skipper Bhumiksha Sahu finished the tournament on the top of the goal-scorers’ list, getting as many as 21 in six matches, whereas her teammate Swati, who scored 16 goals, capped off the tournament as the second-highest goal-scorer.

