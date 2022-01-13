SAI, University of Birmingham organise workshop on 'Applied Sports Science for Performance'

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Sports Authority of India (SAI) and University of Birmingham (UoB), virtually hosted a day-long joint workshop on the topic of ‘Applied Sports Science for Performance’ on Thursday.

Rohit Bharadwaj, Secretary, Sports Authority of India (SAI), reiterated the role of Sports Science in the promotion of sports excellence.

- Advertisement -

“SAI now asks for the recommendations of all the experts that are present here, on how to get coaches and athletes at the grassroots level to incorporate sports science as a part of their daily routines besides amalgamating this as a part of their training sessions. We also need your recommendations on how to get the junior athletes to understand that sports science is an important aspect of sports, especially with regards to their performance,” he said.

Eminent Sports Experts addressed the audience over the day which covered topics such as – How can applied sports science support elite performance in India, Applied Sports Science in Hockey by Dr (Col) Bibhu Nayak of SAI, Applied Sports Medicine by Dr. S.R. Sarla of SAI, Applied Sports Physiology by Professor Barry Drust from UoB, Applied Sports Psychology by Professor Joan Duda of UoB, and Applied Sports Nutrition by Dr. Gareth Wallis of UoB.

- Advertisement -

The sessions were also attended by Lord Karan Bilimoria, Chancellor, UoB, who gave the closing remarks for the event and said such collaborations help build stronger relationships between the two countries and that he is happy to be a part of this initiative.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

inj/cs