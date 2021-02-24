ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Saina, Srikanth given tough draws at All England Open

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and former world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth were handed tough draws in the 2021 All England Championships.

Reigning world champion PV Sindhu, meanwhile will face lower ranked opposition in the initial rounds before potentially coming up against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi and Spanish Olympic champion Carlona Marin.

Saina has drawn the in-form Danish player Mia Blichfeldt, who beat Sindhu in the first round of the first Thailand Open in January. Srikanth starts his tournament against Indonesian Tommy Sugiarto. World championships bronze medallist B Sai Praneeth, meanwhile, faces France’s Toma Junior Popov.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sindhu, who is seeded fifth, will face Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah in her first round match.

Star men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty face Eloi Adam and Julien Maio of France while women’s doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy face Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand.

All England open draw for Indian players:

ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu vs Soniia Cheah (Malaysia)

Saina Nehwal vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)

ADVERTISEMENT

Men’s Singles

Kidambi Srikanth vs Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)

Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota (Japan)

Lakshya Sen vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)

HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren (Malaysia)

Sameer Verma vs Ygor Coelho (Brazil)

B Sai Praneeth vs Toma Junior Popov (France)

Men’s Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Eloi Adam/Julien Maio (France)

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (Malaysia)

Women’s Doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/ N Sikki Reddy vs Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard (Thailand)

Meghana Jakkampudi/Poorvisha Ram vs Alexandre Boje/Mette Poulsen (Denmark)

Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs Chloe Birch/Lauren Smith (England)

Mixed Doubles

Dhruv Kapila/Meghana Jakkampudi vs Praveen Jordan/Melati Oktavianti (Indonesia)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/ Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yuki Kaneko/Misaki Matsutomo (Japan)

Pranaav Jerry Chopra/ N Sikki Reddy vs Max Flynn/Jessica Pugh (England).

–IANS

rkm/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleErica Fernandes looks glam in black outfit
Next articleGreen light for Everton's new stadium on Liverpool heritage site
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Akshay Kumar, Saina Nehwal trolled, #SpinelessCelebs trended

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Badminton ace Saina Nehwal came under the scanner for posting identical tweets, #SpinelessCelebs trended on Twitter.
Read more
Sports

Rankireddy-Ashwini enter top 20 of mixed doubles world rankings (Lead)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa on Tuesday broke into the top 20 of the mixed doubles badminton rankings for...
Read more
Sports

Ashwini-Sairaj break into Top 20 in mixed doubles rankings

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bangkok, Feb 2 (IANS) The mixed doubles Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have entered the top 20 in the latest...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Granada, Villarreal through to last 16 of Europa League

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Madrid, Feb 26 (IANS) Spain will have two teams in Friday's draw for the Europa League last-16 after Villarreal and Granada assured their...

Hoffenheim, Leverkusen eliminated from Europa League

India one draw away from qualifying for WTC final

Cricket technology could end up in a mess (Column: Close-in)

Boora confirms India's 1st medal at Strandja Memorial boxing tourney

Patel fills Jadeja's shoes by sticking to his strengths

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021