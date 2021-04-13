Samson was right in not taking a single, says Manjrekar

Adv.

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) A day after Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson played the magical 119-run innings but fell just short of guiding his team past the target set by Punjab Kings, opinion was divided on whether he took the right decision to not go for a run off the penultimate ball of the innings.

The new RR skipper declined a single to Chris Morris off the second-last ball of the innings, while chasing a mammoth target of 221.

Samson, instead, decided to go for a big hit off the last ball from Arshdeep Singh but couldn’t clear deep cover and was caught by Deepak Hooda.

Rajasthan Royals finally managed 217 for 7 in 20 overs.

Former India batsman and cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar said the RR captain took the right decision to not go for a single.

“Yes, he took the right call because I am thinking, which is the greatest possibility. Samson hitting the last ball for a six with the kind of form that he was in and Morris had just come in — hitting that ball for a four and, you know, I thought hitting the six was a greater possibility than Morris hitting a four. I thought he (Samson) took the right call and almost managed it but, unfortunately, it turned out to be a great innings in a losing cause,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

Former South Africa pace bowler Dale Steyn, whose last stint in the IPL was with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 season too felt it was the right call but felt Morris too is capable of ‘clearing the ropes’.

“When you’re in and you feel like you can hit any ball for a six and that’s the situation that he (Samson) was in, you can’t blame him (for not taking a single),,” said Steyn.

“I think, he knew where (Arshdeep) Singh was going to bowl… (but) you know when someone like Chris Morris on the other side can also clear the ropes, it’s probably the wrong decision. Well, it’s such a tight (decision) to make..,” added Steyn.

On his part Samson said, “When I am in the zone, and watching the ball well, the sixes come out naturally. I don’t think I could have done better than that. I thought I timed it well for a six but unfortunately couldn’t clear the man in the deep.”

–IANS

akm/kh