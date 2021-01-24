World Sports

Sandeep pips Datta to national racing title

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore, Jan 24 (IANS) Chennai’s Sandeep Kumar pipped Ashwin Datta to the Formula LGB4 title on the final day of the 23rd FMSCI National Racing Championship. Datta was the leader in the championship at the start of the day with 64 points.

Datta suffered a brake failure in the first race of the day which cost him results throughout the day. Datta’s day ended when his car came in contact with a few others after the first corner.

His Dark Don Racing team mate Sandeep then kept his calm to emerge champion. He totalled 66 points to seal the Formula LGB 4 championship. Vishnu Prasad, 54 points was third.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Novice Cup category, Amir Sayed, who had confirmed his championship title on Saturday, won both races on Sunday to finish the season in style.

Provisional Race Results: Total Timing

Formula LGB 4:

ADVERTISEMENT

Race 4 (14 laps)

Mohamed Ryan (MSport) 20:21.929

Vishnu Prasad (MSport) – 20:23.545

ADVERTISEMENT

Arya Singh (Dark Don Racing) – 20:25.170

Race 5 (15 laps)

Diljith TS (Dark Don Racing) – 23:58.426

Sandeep Kumar A (Dark Don Racing) – 23:58.890

Sarosh Hataria (Ahura Racing) – 23:59.793

Race 6 (15 laps)

Vishnu Prasad (MSport) – 21:01.907

Mohamed Ryan (Msport) – 21:07.490

Sarish Hatarai (Ahura Racing) – 21:14.292

JK Tyre Novice Cup:

Race 5 (10 laps)

Amir Sayed (MSport) – 14:17.157

Chetan Surineni (Momentum Motorsports) – 14:31.672

Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing) – 14:32.509

Race 6 (10 laps)

Amir Sayed (MSport) – 16:34.084

Chetan Surineni (Momentum Motorsports) – 16:56.452

Neym Rizvi (MSport) – 17:01.933

Overall Championship Standings:

LGB Formula 4

Champion: Sandeep Kumar (Dark Don Racing) — 66 points

First Runner-Up: Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) — 63 points

Second Runner-Up: Vishnu Prasad (MSport) — 54 points

Novice Cup

Champion: Amir Sayed (MSport) — 120 points

First Runner-Up: Dhruvin Gajjar (DTS Racing) — 49 points

Second Runner-Up: Aman Chaudhary (DTS Racing) — 46 points

–IANS

rkm/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article'Nuts' and 'Spire Blast' games land on Apple Arcade
Next articleRoot scores 186 as Embuldeniya takes seven, Eng close gap on SL
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Datta one step closer to sealing national racing title

IANS - 0
Coimbatore, Jan 23 (IANS) Chennai's Ashwin Datta came a step closer to sealing the national title in the Formula LGB 4 category with a...
Read more
Sports

Final round of national racing c'ship starts Jan 21

IANS - 0
Coimbatore, Jan 21 (IANS) Twelve races will be held across two categories in the final round of the National Racing Championship which will be...
Read more
Sports

Daruvala to drive for first all-Indian team at Asian F3 C'ship

IANS - 0
Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Formula 2 driver Jehan Daruvala and British Formula 3 runner-up Kush Maini will be part of the Mumbai Falcons who...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

India U-16 team beat UAE 1-0 in football friendly

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Youngster Sohail struck the target in the 79th minute from Taison Singh's cross to help India U-16 football team...

Ryan Crouser breaks world indoor shot put record

Scotland's Josh Davey extends contract with Somerset till 2023

Korea's Kim earns thrilling one-shot win at The American Express

Indian women's hockey team suffer 2-3 loss against Argentina 'B'

Shikhar Dhawan's boat ride spells trouble for boatman

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021