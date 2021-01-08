World Sports

Sanjeev Rajput shows form in national shooting trials

By IANS
Sanjeev Rajput shows form in national shooting trials 1
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS Senior men ‘s 3-Positions (3P) rifle shooter and double Olympian Sanjeev Rajput showed good form, shooting competitively for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, to win the 50m Rifle 3P T1 trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in the national capital.

Sanjeev, who will have his eyes set on the Tokyo Olympics later this year having secured a quota, shot a high 1181 in qualifying to top the 19-man field. He was clear two points ahead of second-placed youngster Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who will most probably be partnering him in Tokyo.

In the finals too, the senior pro was given a good fight by another youngster Swapnil Kusale, before decisively pulling away with a superb 10.6 for his first standing position shot, to Swapnil’s 9.7. He did not look back and finished top with 459.9 to Swapnil’s 459.1. Akhil Sheoran finished third with 445.6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young Abhay Singh Sekhon of Punjab was also in splendid nick, winning both the men’s and junior men’s Skeet T1 trials at the shotgun ranges. In women’s Skeet, Ganemat Sekhon outclassed a field of 13 to win while the junior T1 Skeet trials was bagged by Raiza Dhillon.

In men’s Skeet, it was Gurjoat Singh, the overnight leader, who topped the qualification round with a score of 121, while Abhay Sekhon came in behind him with a 120. In the finals however, Abhay shot 56 out of 60 to win. Madhya Pradesh’s Arjun Thakur came in second with 52 while Gurjoat finished outside the medals.

In the junior men’s Skeet, it was Rajveer Singh Gill with 53 who finished behind Abhay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganemat Sekhon was a class apart in women’s Skeet. She also like Rajput in 3P, topped qualifying with a 120, which was a huge six points ahead of second place. In the finals too, her winning score of 55, was a clear four points ahead of second finishing Zahra Deesawala.

Raiza Dhillon shot 51 in the Junior Women’s Skeet T1 finals to get the better of Areeba Khan who shot 49.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSCG Test: India win Day 2 honours despite Smith ton
Next articleGeorge Clooney condemned the Capitol Hill siege saying this…

Related Articles

News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
Sports

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year in August, 2019 due to suspect action,...
Read more
Technology

‘Among Us’ most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The mystery-party-action game 'Among Us' has become the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanjeev Rajput shows form in national shooting trials 2

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
Sanjeev Rajput shows form in national shooting trials 3

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

Sanjeev Rajput shows form in national shooting trials 4

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Sanjeev Rajput shows form in national shooting trials 5

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Sanjeev Rajput shows form in national shooting trials 6

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

Sanjeev Rajput shows form in national shooting trials 7

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020