Sanju Samson moves to 4th spot in race for Orange cap

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson moved up to fourth position in the race for Orange Cap as his unbeaten 42 off 41 balls on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders took his Indian Premier League (IPL) aggregate to 187 from five matches. Samson averages 46.75.

The Orange cap is given to the top run-getter of the tournament.

Kolkata opener Nitish Rana, who scored 22 in Saturday’s match moved to fifth position and is just one run behind Samson with 186 in five matches.

Delhi Capitals’ opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan continues to lead the run-getters’ list with 231 runs in four matches and is 10 runs ahead of Punjab Kings opener KL Rahul, who has 221 runs.

Both are averaging in the fifties.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list with an aggregate of 201 runs from five games.

In the race for Purple cap, given to the top wickettaker in IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore pace bowler Harshal Patel leads the charts with 12 wickets while Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar is second with nine wickets.

Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chris Morris’s four-wicket haul on Saturday night moved him into third spot with nine wickets. Chahar’s better average puts him ahead of Morris.

Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan (8 wickets) and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar are fourth and fifth with eight wickets each.

–IANS

kh/pgh