Sanju Samson to lead India A in ODI series against New Zealand A

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Stylish wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson will lead India A team in the upcoming three-match one-day series against New Zealand A, scheduled to be played in Chennai between September 22 and 27.

The 16-member squad have a decent amount of international experience, with Kuldeep Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, among others, also in the mix.

Young seam-bowling allrounder Raj Bawa, who was one of India’s star performers in the U-19 World Cup, earlier this year, has also been picked in the squad. He was named Player of the Match for his 5 for 31 in the final against England.

The 19-year-old is just at the beginning of his senior-team career and has played two Ranji Trophy games for Chandigarh and two IPL matches for Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Samson last represented the senior India team during their ODI series in Zimbabwe in late August and has for company in the India A side five others from that touring party: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep, Shahbaz Ahmed, Thakur and Rahul Tripathi.

The squad also has the likes of Shaw, Rahul Chahar and Umran Malik, who have all played for their country in one or more formats.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (c), KS Bharat (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa

–IANS

avn/bsk