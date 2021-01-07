World Sports

Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, in medically induced coma

By IANS
Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, in medically induced coma 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Riyadh, Jan 7 (IANS) Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh has been put in a medically-induced coma after suffering a crash on Wednesday during the ongoing Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. Santosh, 37, is currently receiving treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh and has “no major physical injuries except for the dislocated right shoulder and head trauma”, his team Hero MotoSports said in a statement.

“The latest scans have also shown no major issue that could impact his full recovery,” the team said. “The medical team attending to him have decided that the best approach to manage the injury is to reduce the body functions to a minimum and keep him in a sedated condition or an artificial coma. He is receiving the best possible medical care and will continue to be under constant observation for the next few days.”

Santosh suffered the crash in stage 4, which was also the same stage in which Hero Motorsport’s Paul Goncalves died in Dakar 2020. The team subsequently withdrew from the rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOdisha beat Kerala 4-2, record first win of the season
Next articleBeijing Winter Olympic park to be completed by Sept 2021

Related Articles

Sports

Dakar Rally to be broadcast in India on 1Sport

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The 2021 Dakar Rally will be broadcast in India on 1Sport through Hero MotoCorp, the automobile giant said in...
Read more
Sports

2 wheeler National C'ships: Jagan wins Pro-Stock 165cc Open title

IANS - 0
Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Jagan Kumar swept to title triumph in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category while Chennai youngster Mohan Babu topped the Novice...
Read more
Sports

2 wheel National C'ships: Ahamed starts round 2 with twin wins

IANS - 0
Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) KY Ahamed started his campaign in the second and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, in medically induced coma 2

Indian officials allege Bumrah, Siraj racially abused: Report

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 9 (IANS) Indian cricket officials have apparently alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd...
Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, in medically induced coma 3

Cummins's delivery that got me out was unplayable: Pujara

Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, in medically induced coma 4

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, in medically induced coma 5

Giants reborn: Mohammedan get another shot at the big time

Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, in medically induced coma 6

3rd Test: Australia take charge, stretch lead to 197 (Report)

Santosh suffers major crash at Dakar Rally, in medically induced coma 7

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020