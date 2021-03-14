ADVERTISEMENT
Sanya, Rethin win u-18 National Ranking tennis titles

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Karnataka’s Sanya Masand created a minor upset when she outplayed second seed Samiksha Dabas of Delhi to claim the honours in the girls’ category of the AITA under-18 National Ranking Championship here on Friday.

In a keenly contested final, Sanya recovered from the first set loss to emerge a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 winner.

Meanwhile the boys’ final was a one-sided affair, with Tamil Nadu’s Rethin Pranav shutting off the challenge of local lad Akarsh Gaonkar in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

Results (finals, seedings pre-fixed):

Boys under-18 singles: Rethin Pranav (Tamil Nadu) bt Akarsh V. Gaonkar (Karnataka) 6-1, 6-1

Girls under: 18 singles: 5-Sanya Masand (Karnataka) bt 2-Samiksha Dabas (Delhi) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

–IANS

qma/pgh

