Sao Paulo parts ways with Hernan Crespo

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 14 (IANS) Brazilian Serie A club Sao Paulo has sacked manager Hernan Crespo after just eight months in the role.

The decision on Wednesday came two days after the six-time league champions drew 0-0 at Cuiaba, a result that left them 13th in the 20-team Serie A standings.

“Sao Paulo Football Club informs that Hernan Crespo leaves the technical command of the team this Wednesday. The decision was taken by mutual agreement after a conversation between the coach and the board,” read a Sao Paulo statement.

It added that the club would “immediately” begin searching for a new manager, without revealing who would take charge in the interim, reports Xinhua.

Crespo joined Sao Paulo on a two-year contract in February, less than a month after guiding Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia to the Copa Sudamericana title, their first international trophy. He previously had spells as manager of Modena and Banfield.

As a player, Crespo was capped 64 times for Argentina in a career that included stints with River Plate, Parma, Lazio, Inter Milan, Chelsea, AC Milan and Genoa.

Sao Paulo registered 24 wins, 19 draws and 10 defeats under the 46-year-old’s stewardship.

–IANS

bsk