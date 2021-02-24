ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Sardar Patel stadium renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium (Lead)

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) The Sardar Patel stadium in Motera near Ahmedabad was on Wednesday renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium, popularly known as the Motera Stadium was recently re-opened after extensive renovation which increased seating capacity to a record 1,10,000.

It hosts its first international cricket match on Wednesday with India taking on England in a day-night Test match.

The stadium’s new name was announced during an inauguration ceremony that was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stadium is located within the larger Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave which will have facilities for Olympic sports. Among the facilities that are set to be included in the enclave in addition to the cricket stadium is a multi-purpose stadium for athletics and football, a hockey stadium and outdoor practice fields. The enclave is also slated to include a host of indoor facilities including a swimming pool and velodrome along with facilities for beach volleyball and a boating centre.

The Narendra Modi Stadium surpasses the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia as the world’s largest cricket stadium. The MCG has a maximum seating capacity of 1,00,024. It is also the second largest stadium in the world overall, behind Rungrado 1st of May stadium in Pyonyang, North Korea which has an estimated capacity of nearly 1,15,000.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIshant Sharma felicitated by President Kovind, Shah on 100th Test
Next article3rd Test: England choose to bat first in pink ball Test (Lead)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ishant Sharma felicitated by President Kovind, Shah on 100th Test

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) Fast bowler Ishant Sharma was on Wednesday felicitated by President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead...
Read more
Sports

Fans trickle in, many avoid bird's eye view at stadium

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 24 (IANS) The new and grand stadium built in Motera excited some fans but did not excite some others. When the first...
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares memes on herself

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The joke's on Priyanka Chopra Jonas currently with fan-made memes flooding social media, and the actress is having a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021