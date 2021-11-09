Sawai Mansingh Stadium to host first-ever T20I on Nov 17

- Advertisement -

Jaipur, Nov 9 (IANS) The Sawai Mansingh Stadium here will hosts its first T20 International when India take on New Zealand in the opening match on November 17.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed former cricketer Rahul Dravid as the coach of the team. After relinquishing his T20 captaincy, Virat Kohli will play his first match under a new skipper. Sources say Rohit Sharma could take over the T20 side.

Preparations are on in full swing, with the Rajasthan Cricket Association making plans to welcome spectators to the venue.

The India team will reach Jaipur on November 10 and will be quarantined for three days. The squad will practice at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium from November 14 to 16.

The New Zealand cricket team will reach Jaipur after completing their T20 World Cup engagements in the UAE and will undergo quarantine here. Both teams will then leave for Ranchi on November 18 for the second match.

–IANS

arc/akm