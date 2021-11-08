SC East Bengal announce 33-player squad for ISL 2021-22 season

- Advertisement -

Kolkata, Nov 8 (IANS) SC East Bengal on Monday announced a 33-member squad for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021/22 season, with last season’s ‘Golden Glove’ winner, goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, coming into the side from ATK Mohun Bagan.

Besides, the red and gold brigade will also have the likes of Adil Khan lending solidity to defence and Raju Gaikwad adding experience after extending his stay with the club.

“The squad has balance and a mix of youth and experience. We have players who have been there in the league from its inception. The foreign players have also played at the highest level and we believe the overall depth of this squad is good,” said SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz.

Former Perth Glory star defender and Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela will marshal the side from the back, supported by Croatian U-21 national team stopper Franjo Prce who was part of Italian Serie A side Lazio.

The midfield has been bolstered by India U-23 international Amarjit Singh Kiyam who will have support from seasoned campaigners Md. Rafique, Jackichand Singh and Bikash Jairu.

Ajax youth academy product Darren Sidoel and Slovenian midfielder Amir Derviševic will also pull the strings for the Kolkata-based club, both having rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the business.

Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, a three-time Norwegian first division league winner with Molde FK, will lead the attacking line for SC East Bengal. Croatia forward Antonio Perosevic will be there to support as will Balwant Singh with his experience in Indian football.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen.

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh.

Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei.

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh.

–IANS

akm/