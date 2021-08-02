SC will hear shooter's plea against non-inclusion in Tokyo Paralympics

Adv.

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea by five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma against his non-selection for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics Games.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Surya Kant took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioner, that delay in hearing of the matter at Delhi High Court would make his plea infructuous. Sharma has sought inclusion in the Indian contingent for the Games.

The bench said it will examine the file in the matter and then take a decision.

Sharma’s plea has been tentatively listed on Monday before a bench headed by justice A.M. Khanwilkar.

Sharma has challenged an order of the Delhi High Court, which posted the hearing on his plea to non-selection for hearing on August 6.

The plea contended that last date of selection for shooting in Tokyo Paralympic is August 2 and if the matter is heard on August 6, it would make the plea infructuous.

“The petitioner humbly seeks intervention of this court in the present matter as the legitimate opportunity of the petitioner to participate in Tokyo Paralympics in R7 event and consequently bring laurels to the country will be lost if the arbitrary, discriminatory and capricious selection of the shooter in R7 event by the selection committee of PCI is allowed,” the plea said.

