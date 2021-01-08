World Sports

SCG Test: Australia all out for 338, Smith scores 131

By IANS
Sydney, Jan 8 (IANS) Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith scored a brilliant hundred on Friday as the hosts scored 338 before getting bundled out in the second session on Day Two of the ongoing third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Apart from Smith who scored 131 who got run out to bring an end to Australia’s first innings, Marnus Labuschagne made a significant contribution of 91 before falling short of his fifth Test ton. Debutant opener Will Pucovski had also scored 62 on the rain-hit first day of the match.

For India, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/62 in his 18 overs.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj scalped one. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, however, went wicket-less in the 24 overs he bowled and conceded 74 runs.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.

Brief scores: Australia 338 all out (Steve Smith 131, Marnus Labuschagne 91; Ravindra Jajeja 4/62)

–IANS

aak/

