Sebastian Abreu, 44, keen to 'make history' with 30th club

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 9 (IANS) Former Uruguay international striker Sebastian “El Loco” Abreu has said he is hoping to contribute to a historic year for Athletic Club after signing with the Brazilian side at the age of 44.

Abreu on Monday fielded questions from reporters after arriving in the south-eastern Brazilian city of Sao Joao del Rei, where he will undergo a medical and sign a short-term contract on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“I don’t underestimate my mental and physical capacity, but … I don’t know if I will make history,” Abreu said. “For me, it will be a historic year for being a part of the club at this historic time.”

Last week, Abreu agreed to personal terms of a contract that runs until the end of Brazil’s Minas Gerais state championship on May 23. It will be the 30th club of his career, a world record recognised by the Guinness Book of Records.

Athletic pursued the centre-forward in December after earning promotion to Minas Gerais’s top division for the first time since 1970. The club’s first fixture of the 2021 campaign will be an away clash against Patrocinense on February 28.

Abreu, who has not played since parting ways with Uruguay’s Boston River in November, said he is looking forward to enjoying a healthy relationship with Athletic players, officials, and fans.

“They called me after their promotion and I quickly got a sense of how important it (promotion), was for fans, the people, the Athletic board.”

The former Deportivo La Coruna forward is recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as having played for more clubs — 29 in 26 seasons — than any other footballer in history.

In 2018, the year he broke the previous record held by German goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel, who represented 25 teams in six continents before retiring in 2011.

Abreu has been capped 70 times for Uruguay’s national team, scoring 26 goals. He represented the Celeste at the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

–IANS

aak/