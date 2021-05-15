Second Coronavirus vaccines delayed for Aus Olympic swimmers

Adv.

Canberra, May 14 (IANS) Australia’s Olympic swimmers have been granted special permission to delay their second coronavirus vaccine after suffering side effects from the first injection.

The Australian swim team — the Dolphins — were due to receive their second COVID-19 vaccine jabs from May 31 to June 4 as part of the priority rollout for Olympians, Paralympians and support staff headed to Tokyo for the delayed games, report Xinhua.

However, with the Australian Olympic swimming trials set to run from June 12-19, the vaccines have been delayed to ensure that swimmers can compete without adverse reactions.

Adv.

“We understand there’s not a lot of implications with that second jab, but there’s still kind of the possibility of some flu-like symptoms,” Alex Baumann, the chief executive of Swimming Australia, told News Corp Australia on Thursday.

–IANS

qma/