Second edition of 25-day 'Fit India Cyclothon' begins

By IANS
New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) The second edition of Fit India Cyclothon, a nationwide cycling event, started Monday and will run until December 31.

The event will be held across the country in each district and citizens can participate by registering themselves on Fit India website by cycling daily a distance of their choice, and sharing their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag – #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia, SAI said in a statement.

Encouraging the citizens to take part in the event, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Sunday, “Cycling is a great way to stay fit and reduce carbon footprints. I invite all of you to the 2nd Fit India Cyclothon with your family & friends from Dec 7-31. Let’s join the clarion call of PM Narendra Modi ji ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’ #NewIndiaFitIndia #FitIndiaMovement”

The inaugural edition of the Fit India Cyclothon was launched by Rijiju in January this year in Panaji, Goa.

This event was organised with the aim to get the people involved in outdoor activities and to start a cycling culture across the country. It saw the participation of over 35 lakh cyclists from across the country.

–IANS

