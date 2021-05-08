Seema one win away from winning Olympic quota place

Adv.

Sofia, May 7 (IANS) India’s Seema is one win away from winning the Tokyo Olympic quota place in the women’s 50 kg freestyle event as she entered the semi-final stage of World Olympic qualifiers here on Friday. The finalists in each of the weight categories will earn Olympic quota places.

In the semis, the Indian wrestler will face Poland’s Anna Lukasiak of Poland.

In the quarter-finals, Seema beat Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren of Sweden 10-2 after a comprehensive 8-0 win over Anastasiya Yanotava of Belarus in the first match.

In the women’s 68kg, India’s Nisha got a good start by defeating Natalia Iwona Strzalka of Poland 12-1 but lost her quarter-final match to Bulgaria’s Mimi Hristova 2-12 to crash out of the competition.

In the women’s 76 kg, Pooja lost her first round match to Kamile Gaucaite of Lithuania 4-5.

India have earned three quota places in the women’s freestyle. Vinesh Phogat got an Olympic quota place in 2019 while Sonam Malik (62 kg) and Anshu Malik (57 kg) got quota places last month in the Asian Olympic qualification tournament in Almaty.

— IANS

nns/kh