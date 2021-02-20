ADVERTISEMENT
Seher Atwal grabs maiden pro title in 4th leg of women's golf tour

By Glamsham Bureau
Pune, Feb 20 (IANS) : Seher Atwal finally broke through for her maiden professional win as she held her nerve despite three bogeys on the front nine in the final round of the fourth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course.

Niece of famous Indian golfer Arjun Atwal, the 22-year old Seher, who started the day with a two-shot lead, shot a final round of two-over 73 but still emerged a three-shot winner over Vani Kapoor (74) and Hitaashee Bakshi (75).

On a somewhat chilly and windy day at the Poona Club Golf Course, there were no sub-par rounds with only three players shooting even par 71.

This was Vani’s best result since tying for second in the sixth leg before Covid-19 hit last year. Hitaashee won the last event of 2020 and was runner-up in the second leg this year, indicating good progress.

Leader on the Hero Order of Merit Amandeep Drall, tied-second overnight, was unable to find any birdies in her round of 76 and slipped to Tied-4th alongside amateur Sneha Singh (73) and Jahanvi Bakshi (74).

Seher, who turned pro when the Hero WPGT Tour returned to golf after the break due to Covid-19, was playing in only her seventh start.

“It’s a big relief to get the job done. I will not lie. I was quite nervous at the start and it was the windiest of the three days. I am glad I could hold on,” said Seher.

Seher, coached by Nonita Lall Qureshi, has finished in the top-10 in each of her previous six starts, with a second place at the eighth leg last year in DLF as her best. She was also third at Classic in the ninth and last leg of 2020, and finished fourth in the third leg at BPGC last week.

–IANS

kh/

