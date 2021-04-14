Sehwag's Insta gift to MI for their improbable win over KKR

Adv.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has the knack for picking up the right wit for the right moment.

On Wednesday, the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ compared Mumbai Indians’ (MI) return from a hopeless situation to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs in the IPL to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend, The Undertaker, rising from his coffin and choke-slamming Randy Orton.

In an Instagram post, Sehwag wrote, “Mumbai Indians to KKR in the last 5 overs. Coming back from the dead #ipl #mivskkr.”

He pasted a GIF image of the now-retired WWE superstar, dressed in all black, stealthily gripping his WWE compatriot Randy Orton’s throat and thrusting him back into the coffin from which he had risen.

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions MI were in a spot of bother after they were bundled out for 152 in 20 overs, thanks to the five-wicket haul by KKR’s Andre Russell.

But Rahul Chahar’s devastating bowling — by which he snared the wicket of the well-set Nitish Rana (57), young Shubman Gill (33), Rahul Tripathi (5) and Eoin Morgan (7) — and Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah’s tight spells choked KKR, restricting them to 142 for 7 in the allotted 20 overs.

The win also put MI’s quest for a hat-trick of IPL titles back on track after they had lost the opening match of the IPL to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by two wickets.

–IANS

akm/kh