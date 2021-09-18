Selectors talk only after they leave the post: Indian cricketer Vanitha

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Sep 18 (IANS) Indian cricketer Vanitha VR has slammed the former selectors of the womens team, saying they talk only after they leave the post. She asked why dont the former selectors talk or give an explanation when they are at the helm.

Through a Twitter post on Saturday, Vanitha posted screenshots of her comments made on Facebook with the caption written as” “Someone should take accountability of inclusion and exclusion of certain players. It has become an absolute dilemma and devastating for players. Former selectors talk only after they leave the post Why d’n’t they talk or give an explanation when they are in hel”.”

In the picture posted by Vanitha, she has come down heavily on the selection process in the country. Her first comment read as, “When will the “former selectors” accept (responsibility) for bad selections too. Why take credit all the time for someone who is doing well.”

“The actual problem lies somewhere else. None of the “former selectors” would want to acknowledge it or even discuss about it,” added Vanitha.

“They all want to talk and discuss about selections when they are not at the helm of things. The same thing one should talk when they head the selection committee not after leaving the post” read Vanitha’s third comment.

The 31-year-old Vanitha, an opener, made her international debut in ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka in January 2014. In six ODIs, she has scored 85 runs while scoring 216 runs in 16 T20Is. Her last ODI appearance dates to November 2014 while her final T20I outing came in November 2016. She was a member of the Indian team for the 2016 T20 World Cup.

In domestic cricket, Vanitha has represented Karnataka for 17 years before making a move to Bengal ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 season.

–IANS

Nr/bsk