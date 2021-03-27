ADVERTISEMENT
Senior Chess Nationals postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19

By Glamsham Bureau
Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The All India Chess Federation (AICF) on Friday announcement indefinite postponement of the Senior National Chess Championship as the Kanpur District Magistrate declined permission for holding the event, scheduled from April 13-20.

According to AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan, the Uttar Pradesh Chess Sports Association had informed that the Kanpur District Magistrate has not granted permission to hold the championship as the Uttar Pradesh government has put restrictions on mass gatherings.

“Moreover, the central/state governments are issuing various (Covid-19) advisories every now and then. So, it will be difficult for the players to plan and play in the event in a peaceful manner, required for a championship of this stature,” Chauhan said.

Chauhan said the new dates will be intimated as and when situation improves.

