Series decider against Pakistan will provide ideal preparation for T20 World Cup: Duckett

Lahore, Oct 2 (IANS) England’s hero in the third T20I against Pakistan in Karachi on September 23, Ben Duckett feels the series-deciding seventh game here late on Sunday will provide his side the ideal preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins in a fortnight’s time in Australia.

The seven-match series between England and Pakistan is currently level at 3-3.

Duckett who had smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 42 balls as England defeated the hosts by a massive 63 runs to take a 2-1 lead earlier in the series in Karachi, was quoted as saying by Daily Mail that the series against Pakistan was a great learning experience ahead of the showpiece event in Australia.

“”For the World Cup squad, it’s really good to play in must-win games and even when we didn’t get over the line here — you learn more about these games than the ones that you win, I think,” said Duckett.

Duckett felt it should be a good match at the Gaddafi Stadium, given that both teams are equally matched.

“It should really go into a kind of final because both teams have been pretty good.”

While Duckett is not part of the party that will travel to Australia for the World Cup, but his success on the Pakistan tour after three years of absence has given several batting options to England for the future. He currently leads the visitors’ run-getters with 203 at an average of more than 50.

England will recall Mark Wood and Chris Woakes for the last T20I, while Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, the leading run-getter and wicket-taker respectively for Pakistan in the series, will come in for the hosts.

–IANS

akm/