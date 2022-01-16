Sevilla's Jordan under 24-hrs observation after being hit on head by object thrown from stands

- Advertisement -

Madrid, Jan 16 (IANS) Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan has been kept under a minimum of 24-hour home observation after he was hit by an object thrown from the stands during the side’s Copa del Rey match against local rivals Betis on Saturday night.

The game was in its 40th minute just after Nabil Fekir had equalised for Betis to make the score 1-1, when a bar hit the Sevilla midfielder on the head, leaving him dizzy. The 27-year-old was examined and underwent a series of tests required by the protocol due to the concussion.

After around five minutes of the incident, referee De Burgos Bengoetxea instructed the teams to go to their dressing rooms, while deliberations took place over what to do with representatives of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Around 40 minutes later, the decision was taken to suspend the game with the RFEF publishing a tweet condemning every act of violence on the field of play. There is speculation that the remaining minutes of the game may be played on Sunday behind closed doors.

The Spanish club issued a statement on Sunday saying that Jordan had suffered “cranioencephalic trauma”, adding that it condemned the “violent” and “unacceptable” act.

“Sevilla FC condemns the violent act suffered by Joan Jordan, an unacceptable act in the world of sport committed by an individual who, of course, does not represent the fans of Real Betis or the way of living football in our city. Likewise, the club demands the utmost respect for Joan Jordan, a true professional and an exemplary person who has suffered an appalling attack,” Sevilla said.

“Sevilla FC would like to convey all its affection to Joan Jordan, who fortunately, and this is undoubtedly the only important thing, is at home after being hit by an object thrown from the home stand during the derby.

“Joan left the Benito Villamarín dazed and was taken to hospital, where he was examined and underwent a series of tests required by the protocol due to the concussion. The final diagnosis is cranioencephalic trauma and the player will be kept under home observation until a minimum period of 24 hours has passed without any alarming symptoms,” said the club statement.

It is not the first time Betis fans have carried out an action like this with former Sevilla coach Juande Ramos getting hit by a bottle thrown from the stands in a derby played in the same Benito Villamarin Stadium in a Cup tie in 2007. An Athletic Club Bilbao keeper was hit in the head by a bottle thrown by a Betis fan in a match played in 2008.

–IANS

akm/