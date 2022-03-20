- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shaji Prabhakaran re-elected president of Football Delhi

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Shaji Prabhakaran was re-elected as the president of Football Delhi (Delhi Soccer Association) after defeating his nearest rival Anuj Gupta 55-21 in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The third candidate for the presidential post Anadi Barua only got seven votes in the election. Besides Prabhakaran, who will now be acting as the president of Football Delhi for the second time in a row, Liaqat Ali was elected as the treasurer.

- Advertisement -

In the AGM, six vice-presidents including Bhagwan Singh Negi, Rizwan Ul Haq, Jagdish Chander Malhotra, N.K Bhatia, Sharafatullah, Sqd. Ldr. S.K. Singh were also elected. However, the two women candidates for the executive council members Dr. Abha Jain (Convener) and Dr. Sayema Ahmed (Executive Member) were elected unopposed.

The elections were supervised by Retd. High Court Judge, Anjana Prakash, Supreme Court Advocate, Mahesh Thakur and Advocate Ayush Sinha and the All India Football Federation’s observer Lt. Col. BMR Mehta.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

inj/bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHockey Pro League: India strike late to subdue fighting Argentina 4-3
Next articleIWLF National Weightlifting Championship begins in Bhubaneswar
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Malavika Mohanan

Himanshi Khurana

Pooja Hegde

Sidharth Shukla

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,245FansLike
50,306FollowersFollow
6,857FollowersFollow
59,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US