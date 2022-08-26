Shakib Al Hasan named Bangla Tigers' Icon player for Abu Dhabi T10

Abu Dhabi, Aug 25 (IANS) Bangla Tigers have announced that Shakib Al Hasan, the poster boy of the Bangladesh National Team, will captain the team for the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League scheduled in November 2022.

He will be joined by West Indian batsman Elvin Lewis, New Zealand’s Colin Munro, Pakistani bowling great Mohammad Amir and Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana also known as Baby Malinga due to his similar bowling action.

Also joining the team this year is former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth as a mentor.

The team, which came 3rd in last year’s tournament, have also appointed Aftab Ahmed as head coach, Richard Stonier as a trainer, Nazmul Abedin Fahim as Assistant Coach and Mentor and retained Kunal Manek as Analyst.

According to team officials, the inclusion of the number one ranked all-rounder and captain of the Bangladesh national team is an exciting development and is designed to strengthen and inspire the team.

Franchisee Owner Mohammad Yasin Chowdhury said, “It is befitting that Shakib plays for the Bangla Tigers. He is a fantastic Ambassador for Bangladesh cricket. From day one we have been keen to include him in the squad but due to the busy schedule of the national team, we were unable to secure him till this season. He is a dynamic, experienced, dedicated, passionate and motivated player as well as an inspirational captain, who will no doubt lead the squad from the front.”

“The focus this year is teamwork because pure talent might help us win games but teamwork and intelligence combined wins championships. From the conscious player choices being made to the experience of the coaching team, we feel confident of being a strong contender for the trophy. To get quality emerging players, we have even organized a local talent hunt campaign to further enhance the team. With Shakib at the helm, the future is looking bright,” he was quoted as saying in a release.

“As a bowler, Shakib is accurate, consistent, and canny; and his aggression and wide range of strokes are some of his many batting attributes. More importantly, he has self-belief and excellent temperament, unflustered by the big occasion and prepared to lock horns sportingly against all teams.”

“His inclusion in the team this year reinforces the significance of the Abu Dhabi T10 and its popularity with players of the highest caliber. More international players are joining this tournament, which only adds to the excitement and provides a great opportunity for local players to watch and learn. Thanks to him, the team has never been better prepared to lift the trophy,” concluded Chowdhury.

